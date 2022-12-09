Apple and Ericsson sign global patent license agreement

Apple and Ericsson have reached a multi-year, global patent license agreement between the two companies. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.

Furthermore, Ericsson and Apple have mutually agreed to strengthen their technology and business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.

This settlement ends the lawsuits filed by both companies in several countries, including in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the complaints filed before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Ericsson’s IPR licensing revenues continue to be affected by several factors, including expired patent license agreements pending renewal, the technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects and geopolitical impact going forward. Including effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be SEK 5.5 – 6.0 b.

Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson said in a statement, “We are pleased to settle the litigations with Apple with this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program. This will allow both companies to continue to focus on bringing the best technology to the global market.”

MacDailyNews Take: In July, a Texas federal judge scolded both Apple and Ericsson over their actions ahead of a trial in a 5G patent licensing dispute set for December, comparing them to unfaithful fiancées ahead of their nuptials. But, now the happy day has finally arrived!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.