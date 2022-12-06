Apple TV+ lands 10 Critics Choice TV Award nominations

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the TV category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Apple landed ten nominations.

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET, delayed PT – check local listings).

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nominations. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) followed with an impressive five nominations overall, including Best Drama Series. Bob Odenkirk is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Giancarlo Esposito garnered a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Carol Burnett and Rhea Seehorn will vye for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“Gaslit” (Starz), “Reservation Dogs” (FX), and “The Good Fight” (Paramount+) tied with four nominations each.

Apple’s TV category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

• Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

• Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

• Pachinko (Apple TV+)

• Tehran (Apple TV+)

“As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-president Ed Martin, in a statement. “Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

Nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on December 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the casts and crews nominated for Critics Choice Awards!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.