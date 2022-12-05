Foxconn sees China iPhone plant beset by CCP ‘Zero COVID’ restrictions back at full output within weeks

Apple assembler Foxconn expects its “iPhone City” assembly campus in Zhengzhou, China which has repeatedly been beset by the CCP’s quixotic “Zero COVID” lockdowns and other restrictions to resume full production around late December to early January, Reuters reports on Monday citing “a Foxconn source.”

Reuters:

The world’s largest contract electronics maker later on Monday said revenue in November fell 11.4% year on year reflecting production problems related to COVID-19 controls at the major iPhone factory. Foxconn said November revenue for its smart consumer electronics business, which includes smartphones, declined year on year partly due to a portion of shipments being impacted by production disruptions in Zhengzhou. It did not elaborate.

MacDailyNews Take: Lest it face CCP repercussions for simply stating the truth.

The Zhengzhou plant has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers over conditions at the factory. Production of the Apple (AAPL.O) device was disrupted ahead of Christmas and January’s Lunar New Year holidays. A second Foxconn source familiar with the matter said the company is hoping to resume full production “as soon as possible” but was not able to give a timeline. “The situation has stabilised,” the person said, referring to the protests and the government’s easing of COVID restrictions. “The local government is actively helping with the resumption.”

MacDailyNews Take: Years late, the Chinese Communist Party, perhaps fearing more and widening protests, is set to announce a further easing of its quixotic “Zero COVID” insanity as early as Wednesday, which could bode well for Apple’s stock price.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.