Apple News+ circulation growth slows across top 25 US magazines

The growth of Apple News+ appears to be slowing, according to new circulation figures for the top 25 titles on Apple’s premium news aggregation service obtained by Press Gazette.

William Turvill for PressGazette:

The top 25 titles on Apple’s premium news aggregation service had a combined circulation of 1,333,088 in the first half of 2022, according to a ranking provided by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM).

This is up 6% year-on-year from the first half of 2021, when the top 25 had a combined circulation of 1,254,802.

But the total has fallen 18% from the second half of last year when top 25 AN+ circulations totalled 1,622,823.

AN+ circulations are calculated by the AAM using average unique opens per issue of a magazine…

Apple has not released any News+ subscription data. Analysts at Cowen reportedly estimated in 2021 that the service could reach 19 million subscribers by 2023. The AAM figures, while not providing a total figure, suggest this forecast is not realistic.