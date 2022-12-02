Apple CEO Cook dodges questions about China protests; Enes Kanter Freedom: ‘Shame on him’

Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking heat after refusing to answer questions from a Capitol Hill reporter on the protests in China. “Shame on him,” former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said Friday, calling out Apple for making “billions of dollars off of slave labor from China every year.”
Madeline Coggins for Fox News:
The outspoken critic of China’s abuses and corporations who do business in the country responded to Apple’s stance on the protests.
“It is just so sad to me when these CEOs are picking money and business over their morals, values and principles,” Kanter Freedom told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.
While on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House GOP lawmakers, Cook was pressed by FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn on the nature of Apple’s business in China.
“Mr. Cook, do you support the Chinese people’s right to protest?” Vaughn asked with no response from Cook.
“Do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting COVID lockdowns? Do you regret restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government? Do you think it’s problematic to do business with the Communist Chinese Party when they suppress human rights?” she followed up.
Cook did not respond to any questions.
MacDailyNews Take: Cook’s silence speaks volumes.
Tim can't talk right now. He's not allowed. Not if he wants his iPhones, that is. pic.twitter.com/z1AF7GOiZe
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 28, 2022
Tim Cook is a massive hypocrite. Always has been. pic.twitter.com/QFs68FG7sf
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 28, 2022
See also:
• Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off? – November 2, 2022
• Tim Cook is not the best person to be CEO of Apple – April 2, 2019
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
12 Comments
Tired of this BS. Its not Tim Cooks, Apple or Apple shareholders mission to change how China runs its country. Its entirely up for Chinease people themselves to man up and fix their country if they are not happy with it and decide to do so. “Slave labour” is simply not true too. And why only Apple? Lets get everyone out of China then all together.
Agree…except that Apple should not be hitching their horse to this cart.
We’re only commenting on Apple leaving China, cause it’s an Apple forum (MacDailyNews). Personally I think every western business should leave China, it’s our investments that keeps that government propped up, let the people revolt so they can change their nasty government already.
Yes, isn’t it tiring when the subjects in a dictatorship complain. They actually get upset when the doors of their homes are nailed shut to keep them in, for their protection, by the government. What selfishness? It is so annoying. And Tim Cook is right to steal features back from phones already sold, because the government needs those people in their homes not on the streets. Communism is the ideal government. Tim realizes that, which is why he is doing all he can to get it installed here without any of the public school educated (sic) population not even knowing it happened. Hooray for Totalitarianism.
“ They actually get upset when the doors of their homes are nailed shut to keep them in, for their protection, by the government.”
But this is what US government did too to its own people. Why are not we all calling those americans who stood against lockdowns also “freedom fighters” like the media does right now in Chinease case? Why was Apple not called to rescue?
Good thing you could see the nails being you’re from Eastern Europe. Stay there, we don’t need you’re fascism here. And yes you are. Just because you’re right handed doesn’t mean you aren’t.
Kent: Spot-on comment. You’ve nailed it and wrote good sarcasm as well. Remember folks, people in China burned to death in their apartments because their buildings were locked down. They also starved to death in large numbers for the same reason.
And for you idiots claiming that “let the Chinese people choose, let them change the government” — are you that stupid that you don’t know that only the Godless, murderous, Communist golden 3% are in charge and will kill anyone who resists their mandates. The rest of the 97% are defenseless against police and military who are the only ones with guns. Look at the 30 million people Mao had killed back in the late 1950s and 1960s with his “Great Cultural Revolution” where academics, the educated, and even those wearing eyeglasses were slaughtered in the streets by Red Youths, many ignorant teenagers, as they roamed about in gangs with Mao’s approval.
Remind me, was the US independence gifted to Americans by a foreign nation or some big company?
And if it would have been, do you think people would value their freedom and independence in a same way as now and would be ready for ultimate sacrificies? I dont think so. Why go and fight for your country and maybe risk to die, if you can complain to Tim Cook or expect some foreign power to interfere and fight for you? I stand with you against communism, but communism is a sickness which seems to needed to be go through to understand. We have all the knowledege about Marx, Lenin, Pol Pot, Mao, etc yet people make the same mistakes all over again. Thats why eastern europe is immune to communism ideology because we suffered that sickness through, and unfortunately Americans have to yet go through it too, before you understand. One simply cannot save another from a communism. You need to get sick of it first, so your body will be able to reject it completely.
Only people who get their freedom ajd independence by truly fighting for it and sometimes through big sacrifices can truly understand and value their freedoms, nation snd country.
“ 3% are in charge and will kill anyone who resists their mandates. The rest of the 97% are defenseless against police and military who are the only ones with guns.”
I saw a documentary about Chezh independence movement and one of its members described how protesters at one point understood that they dont need to fear the police anymore as there is simply not enough of them to arrest them.
Every totalitarian regime will fall at some point.
I am not too sure it WILL fall with companies like Apple still willing to do business with the Communist Chinese. I believe the quote of the capitalist will sell the rope that the communists will use to hang them aptly describes Apple’s predicament.
The long silly reign of zero covid strategy disappears right after protest at the Foxconn plant, Apple’s nugget over there.
Tim doesn’t need to speak, or even take action. There are times to simply watch what is going on. The people have been touched by Apple over there and they are speaking loud enough to make a governmental dent, and for that regime, that’s pretty remarkable.
“Tim doesn’t need to speak, or even take action.”
Only in the extreme radical leftist world with sycophant supporters like Road Warrior making EXCUSES for bad decisions, bad behavior, citizens beaten and killed and WORSE — DOING NOTHING!
You make me sick!!…