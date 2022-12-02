Apple CEO Cook dodges questions about China protests; Enes Kanter Freedom: ‘Shame on him’

Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking heat after refusing to answer questions from a Capitol Hill reporter on the protests in China. “Shame on him,” former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said Friday, calling out Apple for making “billions of dollars off of slave labor from China every year.”

Madeline Coggins for Fox News:

The outspoken critic of China’s abuses and corporations who do business in the country responded to Apple’s stance on the protests.

“It is just so sad to me when these CEOs are picking money and business over their morals, values and principles,” Kanter Freedom told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

While on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House GOP lawmakers, Cook was pressed by FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn on the nature of Apple’s business in China.

“Mr. Cook, do you support the Chinese people’s right to protest?” Vaughn asked with no response from Cook.

“Do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting COVID lockdowns? Do you regret restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government? Do you think it’s problematic to do business with the Communist Chinese Party when they suppress human rights?” she followed up.

Cook did not respond to any questions.