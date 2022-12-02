Apple releases Apple TV+ 2023 preview video

Apple has released an Apple TV+ preview video that reviews some of the biggest titles currently on Apple TV+ and previews what’s coming in 2023.

Now Streaming:

• Ted Lasso

• CODA

• Spirited

• Causeaway

Coming in 2023:

• Masters of the Air

• Shrinking

• Tetris

• Sharper

• Wool

• Hello Tomorrow!

• many more…

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

