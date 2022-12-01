Coinbase says Apple blocked its last app release over NFTs in wallet

Coinbase said on Thursday customers using Apple’s iOS will not be able to send non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the cryptocurrency exchange’s wallet anymore.

Reuters:

“Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee,” Coinbase Wallet added in a tweet.

Coinbase said it would not be able to comply with the requirement even if it tried as the iPhone maker’s proprietary in-app purchase system does not support crypto.

“Apple has introduced new policies to protect their profits at the expense of consumer investment in NFTs and developer innovation across the crypto ecosystem,” said Coinbase.