Benchmark scores appear for Apple’s upcoming M2 Max chip

The first purported benchmarks of Apple’s upcoming M2 Max chip have hit Geekbench’s database. The M2 Max is likely destined for MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models that will launch in 2023.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

When users run the over-the-shelf version of the Geekbench 5 benchmarking tool, the scores are logged to a public database of results and are tied to entries for specific hardware. In this case, the result (which was discovered by a Twitter user) is listed under a product labeled “Mac14,6” running the as-yet-unreleased operating system “macOS 13.2 (Build 22D21).” The entry also noted that the chip had 12 cores.

The overall single-core score is 1,853, and the multicore score is 13,855. The more granular scores like crypto, integer, and floating point generally track along the same lines when compared to this chip’s predecessor, the M1 Max… Compared to our Geekbench 5 tests of a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max, that’s around a 6 percent improvement in single-core performance and an 11 percent bump for multicore.

That said, there are several caveats to consider. First, these synthetic benchmarks can be good for a ballpark idea of relative performance between devices, but that doesn’t mean they always reflect real-world performance. Second, the M2 Max results seen here might not represent the final product. Finally, they might not be real at all.