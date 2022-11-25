Apple said to be interested in buying Manchester United

Apple is reportedly interested in buying Manchester United for an estimated £5.8billion after the current owners decided to put the football club on the market.

Jeremy Cross for The Daily Star:

United owners the Glazers have decided to sell the club after caving in to the demands of those fans who have wanted them ousted. The American billionaires will sell the club to the highest bidder – and bosses of Apple have expressed an interest in discussing a potential deal. CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide – and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group. Part of Cook’s plan could include Apple funding the building of a new state-of-the-art stadium that would be regarded the best in the world. The Glazers had initially set an asking price of £8.25billion, as exclusively revealed in Daily Star Sport, but have been told this is unrealistic in the current market.

MacDailyNews Take: If true, that’d be one way to finagle an Apple TV+ Premiere League deal.

As you might have guessed, given the above source, Apple is not currently planning to purchase Premier League club Manchester United, MacRumors reports, citing “a source familiar with the matter.”

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

In year five, let alone year ten, this MLS deal will be looked on as a tremendous value for Apple. Hopefully, there are more live sports deals for Apple to come! – MacDailyNews, June 17, 2022

