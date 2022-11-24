Apple partners with Epic Systems, the largest medical records system in the U.S.

Apple and Epic Systems, the largest medical records system in the U.S., and partnering on a MacOS-friendly version of Epic’s electronic health record tools.

Epic and Apple are new bedfellows after a history of butting heads over health records and data sharing. Although the iPhone maker wanted Epic to create a native version of the service for MacOS, Epic instead is simply developing a version of the software that is easier to run on Apple devices, one source tells Axios. Apple last year added a data-sharing component to its own health records service supported by six EHR vendors, including Epic rival Cerner. Epic was not on the list. Epic is the dominant EHR vendor in the U.S., with roughly half the population’s medical records in some kind of Epic system, per Johns Hopkins.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, like architects before them, physicians want to use the world’s best personal computers, not be forced to suffer with Windows dreck in order to be able to use third-party services.

