Apple’s iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sold out until January

If you waited until now to get your an Apple iPhone 14 Pro or flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max before the end of the year, you waited too long.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

A check on the Apple (ticker:AAPL) online store on Wednesday found projected delivery times for both models in all configurations of Jan. 3, a delay of 41 days. There are no delays at all for the less popular cheaper versions of the phone—the base level iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro have no wait time at all. Earlier this month, Apple warned that Covid-related measures have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max assembly facility, operated by Hon Hai—also known as Foxconn — in Zhengzhou, China. Analysts have been trimming their expectations for iPhone sales for the December quarter given the disruptions in Zhengzhou. UBS analyst David Vogt wrote in a research note dated Tuesday that wait times for the high-end iPhone models has doubled over the last four weeks… Vogt adds that his current model calls for shipment of 83 million iPhone units in the December quarter, but he thinks that level now looks at risk.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, “These iPhone 14 Pro sales are merely deferred, not lost. Some may shift down to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but most buyers will simply wait for supply to catch up amidst strong demand.”

