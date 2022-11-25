Regulator seizes iPhones from Brazilian retail stores as Apple fails to include charger in box

In September Brazil’s government ordered Apple to cease sales in Brazil of iPhone’s without a battery charger in the box, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. As Apple has not yet done so, a Brazilian regulator has seized iPhones from retail stores in the country.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

As first reported by Tecnoblog, Procon-DF has seized “hundreds of iPhones in different retail stores in Brasilia,” the capital of Brazil… [T]he iPhones were seized at carrier stores and authorized Apple resellers…

Although Apple stopped shipping the accessory for free with iPhone 12, the company also updated iPhone 11 with a new, more compact box without the charger.

After the iPhones were seized, Apple Brazil requested the government to allow sales of the smartphone in the country until the final decision of the dispute. The company told Tecnoblog that it continues to sell iPhones in Brazil despite the operation.

As noted by MacMagazine, Judge Diego Câmara Alves, who allowed the company to continue selling iPhones in Brazil until a final ruling, believes that the company is not violating any consumer rights. The judge also claims that the Brazilian regulator is “abusing its power” with such a decision.