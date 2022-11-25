Regulator seizes iPhones from Brazilian retail stores as Apple fails to include charger in box

In September Brazil’s government ordered Apple to cease sales in Brazil of iPhone’s without a battery charger in the box, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. As Apple has not yet done so, a Brazilian regulator has seized iPhones from retail stores in the country.
As first reported by Tecnoblog, Procon-DF has seized “hundreds of iPhones in different retail stores in Brasilia,” the capital of Brazil… [T]he iPhones were seized at carrier stores and authorized Apple resellers…
Although Apple stopped shipping the accessory for free with iPhone 12, the company also updated iPhone 11 with a new, more compact box without the charger.
After the iPhones were seized, Apple Brazil requested the government to allow sales of the smartphone in the country until the final decision of the dispute. The company told Tecnoblog that it continues to sell iPhones in Brazil despite the operation.
As noted by MacMagazine, Judge Diego Câmara Alves, who allowed the company to continue selling iPhones in Brazil until a final ruling, believes that the company is not violating any consumer rights. The judge also claims that the Brazilian regulator is “abusing its power” with such a decision.
MacDailyNews Take: As Apple explained during its “Hi, Speed” iPhone 12 event on October 13, 2020, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box so that 70% more devices can fit on a shipping pallet which allows Apple to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.
7 Comments
All Apple has done is shifting costs, packaging, and shipping to other vendors (or itself) who have to provide separate chargers, packaging, and shipping.
With a houseful of chargers, I appreciate they’re not including chargers I’ll never use in boxes of new iPhones.
If you truly cared then, you wouldn’t upgrade at all.
Apple apologist that’s all well and good for you, but what about customers who NEED a charger? More apologies for Apple, or do you have a solution?
As Lexxaholic correctly pointed out, Apple is simply shifting the burden for carbon emission pollution to other vendors, while making MORE money by offering LESS, then pretentiously wrapping themselves in the green Mother Earth flag…
Shifting emissions and pollution, too. Like electric cars.
The simple answer is just bundle the charger outside the box. It doesn’t have to be inside.
As for the carbon emission thing, that’s just B.S.
It’s just more profit to not include it.
If one wants to buy an iPhone with no charger in the box, that’s their decision. Clearly an abuse of power.