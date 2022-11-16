Apple plans to source chips from TSMC’s Arizona plant in 2024

Apple is planning to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona, marking a major step toward reducing the company’s reliance on semiconductor production in Asia.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure during an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees as part of a recent tour of Europe, according to remarks reviewed by Bloomberg News. He added that Apple may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe.
“We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less,” Cook told the employees. “And in Europe, I’m sure that we will also source from Europe as those plans become more apparent,” he said at the meeting…
Cook is likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Apple’s exclusive chip-manufacturing partner. That plant is slated for a 2024 opening. And TSMC is already eyeing a second US facility, part of a broader push to increase chip production in the country.
MacDailyNews Take: Confirmation of the blatantly obvious has occurred.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
Yes Yes Yes! It’s about time. I have been very critical of Apple’s partnership with the CCP. I know this dose not end the relationship and dependency but every step Apple makes towards getting of the environmental destruction, ethic genocide, slave labor crack pipe needs to be applauded. Good for you Apple. Now boldly continue your road to recovery !
…. in a blue state!
Well done AZ and Brandon!
Which chips, exactly? Is Apple referring to the A18 or A19 or other “secondary system” chips within its products? And how many will be produced in AZ? And at what cost? The current A series chips are Made In Taiwan, not China. Seems impossible (physically and economically) for ANY chip manufacturer to pump out 100,000,000 A18s from ANY factory in the US.
How many days until Biden family screws this up because they need China to get this so kickbacks can keep flowing. 10% for the big guy.
You would know since Trump was fully “Emolumated”, having the Chinese as his tenants!