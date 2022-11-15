New Apple commercial touts Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14

Apple’s new Emergency SOS via satellite allows you to text emergency services via satellite when cell service or Wi-Fi are unavailable. The feature is available now on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

Apple on Tuesday debuted a new commercial, “The Rescue,” which promotes the new feature:

Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

MacDailyNews Note: A $450 million investment from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund provides the critical infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models. A majority of the funding goes to Globalstar, a global satellite service headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, with facilities across the US. Apple’s investment provides critical enhancements to Globalstar’s satellite network and ground stations, ensuring iPhone 14 users are able to connect to emergency services when off the grid. At Globalstar, more than 300 employees support the new service.

