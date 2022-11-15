Apple TV+ lands new Seth Rogen comedy series about modern Hollywood

In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Deadline on Tuesday reports that Apple TV+ has landed a comedy starring, co-written, directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen with a straight-to-series order.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

The project hails from Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate, where the company is based.

Written by Rogen, Goldberg and Veep alums Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory and to be directed by Rogen and Goldberg, the untitled series is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.

Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver executive produce via Point Grey; Huyck and Gregory also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers and Frida Perez co-produces. Lionsgate Television is the studio.