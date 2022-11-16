Apple’s iOS 16.2 will offer more customization of iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display

Apple’s forthcoming iOS 16.2 includes significant new options for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new always-on display that will allow users to disable wallpaper and/or notifications from appearing.
When the first iPhone 14 Pro reviews were published in September, some reviewers were critical of how Apple had implemented the Always-On display, calling it “too on.” Apple’s implementation of the tech is far more ambitious than Android manufacturers, many of which only show a black wallpaper and the time.
By default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display shows a dimmed version of your wallpaper with notifications at the bottom…
In iOS 16.2 beta 3, however, Apple has added two new toggles: one for disabling the “show wallpaper” feature and another for disabling the “show notifications feature.”
MacDailyNews Take: The ability to disable notifications is the big one.
