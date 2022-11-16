Bound, gagged, and buried alive survivor’s Apple Watch helped save her more than once

According to police documents, the Washington woman who used her Apple Watch to make a desperate 911 call while bound and gagged before being buried alive used it previously during another domestic assault.

Michael Ruiz for Fox News:

In October, police arrested Chae An after he allegedly ambushed his estranged wife at home in a dispute over money in their ongoing divorce battle, tied her up, drove her into the woods, stabbed her and dumped her in a shallow grave.

In that case, despite her restraints, she was able to call 911. Though she couldn’t speak, the dispatcher could tell something was wrong and sent an officer to her home. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows Chae An’s van fleeing the scene, passing the responding officer. Although Chae An allegedly smashed the watch with a hammer, the line remained open and the officer can be heard announcing his arrival.

Young An played dead for hours before she snuck out under cover of darkness and ran to the first house she could find, where the residents called deputies for help.

Police found Chae An in the woods about six hours later, near the shallow grave he is accused of throwing his wife into. Police found fragments of the Apple Watch’s glass screen stuck to duct tape recovered at the scene.