Despite the weighty loss Whoopi Goldberg, Twitter has added more than 15 million users since Elon Musk’s first week of ownership, as daily user growth hit “all-time highs” on the social media platform.

Whoopi Goldberg claims she's quitting Twitter over Elon Musk: 'I'm out' https://t.co/OUji9dvBpT — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2022

Alex Heath for The Verge:

Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent, while “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” according to an internal FAQ obtained by The Verge that was shared with Twitter’s sales team on Monday to use in conversations with advertisers. Per the FAQ, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company. If those numbers are in line with how Twitter reported metrics when it was public, they imply that the service has yet to see a mass exodus under Musk’s ownership.

MacDailyNews Note: Musk tweeted on Sunday:

Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced.

And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable.

Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced. And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

MacDailyNews Note: The Twitter app is available via Apple’s App Store here.

MacDailyNews is available on a wide variety of social media – pick your poison:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacDailyNewsdotcom/

• Gab: https://gab.com/MacDailyNews

• GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/macdailynews

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/macdailynews/recent-activity/

• Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/MacDailyNews

• Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@MacDailyNews

• Tumblr: https://macdailynews.tumblr.com

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/macdailynews/

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.