Despite the weighty loss Whoopi Goldberg, Twitter has added more than 15 million users since Elon Musk’s first week of ownership, as daily user growth hit “all-time highs” on the social media platform.
Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent, while “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” according to an internal FAQ obtained by The Verge that was shared with Twitter’s sales team on Monday to use in conversations with advertisers. Per the FAQ, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.
If those numbers are in line with how Twitter reported metrics when it was public, they imply that the service has yet to see a mass exodus under Musk’s ownership.
MacDailyNews Note: Musk tweeted on Sunday:
Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced.
And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
To all those MDN posters that mocked Elon Musk’s firing so many of Twitter’s twitts, what do say now? I especially liked posted that belittled Musk for firing those responsible for making Twitter a $44 billion business. Can the author of that post see the logic yet? Doubt it. Likely just finding some excuse to explain why his post being so wrong meant it was really right or even profoundly insightful. Not!!!!!!
shit floats
Let me re-write this headline. “Twitter has added more than 14 million ‘bot’ users since Elon Musk’s first week of ownership”
Gee, appealing to everyone instead of just one (rapidly shrinking) side is good for business. Who knew? Not Tim Cook, that’s for certain.
I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… So I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff…<.em> — Steve Jobs
GOP Rapidly Gaining Support Among Black and Latino Voters – WSJ, Nov. 7, 2022
Hopefully the massive influx of previously banned users doesn’t turn it into another TRUTH social, or Parler… toxic hellscapes those social networks are.
the transition to Musk’s ownership has resulted in day after day of front page news, extraordinarily valuable marketing, and this early lift in users is largely a function of that, and inconesquential given the huge numbers involved in leading social media platforms.
Not if they paid me!
