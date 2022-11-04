Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

Apple contract manufacturer Pegatron, which is based in Taiwan, has begun assembling the company’s latest iPhone 14 model in India, just as Foxconn’s “iPhone City” (Zhengzhou) was suddenly placed under a strict COVID-19 lockdown by Chinese Communist Party authorities.

It comes at a time when Apple’s key iPhone Pro manufacturing hub in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou — operated by Foxconn Technology Group — was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown by authorities. That situation put a spotlight on Apple’s deep reliance on China, though the India expansion was in line with diversification plans already in place, the people said.

Foxconn began making the iPhone 14 in India in September, mere weeks after its global unveiling and much closer to parity with the start of production in China, where the vast majority of iPhones are still made. Apple’s chief production partner still has exclusivity on the iPhone Pro models, which it assembles in Zhengzhou.

Apple is seeking alternative production hubs amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing and tight enforcement of Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy in China.