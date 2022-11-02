India’s biggest Apple reseller Q2 profit up as sales of iPhones, MacBooks rise

India’s biggest Apple distributor Redington Ltd on Thursday reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and software.

Reuters:

Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 climbed to 3.87 billion rupees ($46.76 million) from 3.07 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. The iPhone reseller’s quarterly revenue rose to 190.51 billion rupees from 152.87 billion rupees a year ago, per the filing. Apple, its single largest vendor, accounted for 27% of the revenue. India distribution business continued to post double digit growth, Redington said. The company also caters to Singapore, Turkey, the Middle East and the African continent.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August, “The sky’s the limit for Apple in India!”

It’s nice to finally see some real progress for Apple’s iPhone taking place in India! – MacDailyNews, February 3, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.