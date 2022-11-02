India’s biggest Apple reseller Q2 profit up as sales of iPhones, MacBooks rise

India’s biggest Apple distributor Redington Ltd on Thursday reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and software.
Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 climbed to 3.87 billion rupees ($46.76 million) from 3.07 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
The iPhone reseller’s quarterly revenue rose to 190.51 billion rupees from 152.87 billion rupees a year ago, per the filing. Apple, its single largest vendor, accounted for 27% of the revenue.
India distribution business continued to post double digit growth, Redington said. The company also caters to Singapore, Turkey, the Middle East and the African continent.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August, “The sky’s the limit for Apple in India!”
It’s nice to finally see some real progress for Apple’s iPhone taking place in India! – MacDailyNews, February 3, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.