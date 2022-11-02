Apple to enable 5G in India for iPhone users with iOS 16.2 beta 2 as early as next week

Apple will enable 5G for Indian users in the iOS beta program with the seeding of iOs 16.2 beta 2 to be released as early as next week.

Nandagopal Rajan for The Indian Express:

Apple had said it will roll out the software update needed for users in December. The beta rollout is a precursor to this and will give Apple the feedback needed to fix flaws with the service if any. In a statement then, Apple had said it was working with carrier partners to bring the 5G experience to iPhone users “as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”. Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple on October 12th stated, “We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.”

As we wrote at the time, “It’s very early in India for 5G and it takes time to field test these updates and Apple, at least, wants to guarantee that their 5G iPhones will work reliably with India’s 5G flavors.”

