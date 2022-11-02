Apple TV+ lands 17 Children’s & Family Emmy Award nominations

Apple TV+ was recognized Wednesday with 17 nominations across 10 programs for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Acclaimed Apple Original series for kids and families “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” “Helpsters” and “El Deafo,” all landed top program nominations. Additionally, Apple’s Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter,” as well as “Doug Unplugs,” “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show,” “Stillwater,” “Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love” and “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown” also received recognition. The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, December 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Classic family programs “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” lead the Apple TV+ nominations with four honors each, including Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series for “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and Outstanding Non-Fiction Program for “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” while “Helpsters” and “El Deafo” were recognized for Outstanding Preschool Series and Outstanding Special Class Animated Program, respectively.

Four-time Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer is nominated for Outstanding Host for “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show” alongside performers Chris Diamantopoulos and Kyrie McAlpin, who scored nominations for Outstanding Guest Performance in “Ghostwriter” and Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in “Doug Unplugs,” respectively.

The nominations for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards follow last year’s four Daytime Emmy Award wins for Apple Original kids and family series including, two honors for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” for Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program and Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation; Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater” and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters.”

Just two years ago, Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility after earning awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 280 wins and 1,201 award nominations and counting, including the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry.

In total, Apple landed 17 Children’s & Family Emmy Award nominations today including:

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

• Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program

• Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

• Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?”

• Outstanding Non-Fiction Program

• Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool or Children’s Program

• Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program

• Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

“Helpsters”

• Outstanding Preschool Series

“El Deafo”

• Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

“Ghostwriter”

• Chris Diamantopoulos – Outstanding Guest Performance in Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

“Doug Unplugs”

• Kyrie McAlpin – Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

• Jack McBrayer – Outstanding Host

“Stillwater”

• Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

• Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love”

• Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

• Outstanding Original Song

“Doug Unplugs”

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series, “Doug Unplugs” follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug-in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand. “Doug Unplugs” is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

“El Deafo”

Based on the No. 1 New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir, “El Deafo” stars the voice talents of newcomer Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch and Chuck Nice, and features an original song by indie artist Waxahatchee, entitled “Tomorrow.”

“El Deafo” follows perceptive young Cece (voiced by Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.

The Apple Original series is executive produced and written by Will McRobb. Author Cece Bell executive produces and narrates the series. “El Deafo” is co-executive produced by Claire Finn for Lighthouse Studios and directed by Gilly Fogg, with Mike Andrews as composer and featuring original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason jr. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

“Ghostwriter”

Honored with the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming Award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, and making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year of eligibility, “Ghostwriter” is touted as a “knockout” and a “clever” show for today’s youth, the series additionally earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media.

“Ghostwriter” is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame. Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny is the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. “Ghostwriter” is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

The breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero, aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and whimsical humor, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside series regulars Jack McBrayer, Markita Prescott and Albert Kong who is recurring, special guest visitors include Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson. Jack inspires kids to solve problems with heart. The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The series also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer and Santomero. The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films. Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee, Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

“Helpsters”

“Helpsters” is a live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” which follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Preschoolers discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Cody and “Helpsters” are called “positive, colorful, tuneful and educational,” by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. “Helpsters” is created by Emmy Award-winning and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal-winning Tim McKeon, who is also showrunner of the series, and is executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith. The original special is based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and features an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

“Stillwater”

“Stillwater” is a beautifully engaging animated series for kids and families about mindfulness. Since its launch, “Stillwater” has earned an Annie Award nomination and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship, providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them.

“Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love”

Mother’s Day is almost here, and everyone in the Peanuts gang is excited, except for Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes. Snoopy also tags along as Woodstock tries to find his mom.

“To Mom (And Dad), With Love” is a sweet Mother’s Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it’s just a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes, and that Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock’s long-lost mom.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Clay Kaytis and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?”

Honoring the “everyman” creator, Charles “Sparky” Schulz, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is an Apple Original Documentary that celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons. Narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and featuring interviews with Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz, along with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong and more, the documentary interweaves a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain. The documentary is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine, Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts of WildBrain, Craig Schulz and Paige Braddock of Peanuts, and Michael Bonfiglio, who also writes and directs. Imagine Documentaries’ Meredith Kaulfers serves as co-executive producer and Marcella Steingart serves as producer and writer.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties “El Deafo,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone & Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings for include Bonnie Hunt’s “Amber Brown,” “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” “Life By Ella,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.