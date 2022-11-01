Apple Watch Ultra band shootout: Trail Loop vs. Alpine Loop vs. Ocean Band

Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure, but which one is best for you?

Victoria Song for The Verge:

You’re supposed to choose the strap based on the type of adventurer you are. Intrepid hikers scaling the Swiss Alps are supposed to pick the Alpine Loop, while marathoners are meant to shatter world records with the Trail Loop. The Ocean Band is for the Jacques Cousteau in your life. At least, that’s what Apple’s commercials would have you believe.

The reality is that 90 percent of the time, you’re going to be wearing the Ultra in your day-to-day life. That means the best strap is the one you’ll lounge on the couch with, too. For most of us, that’s the $99 Trail Loop.

When you buy the Ultra, one of these three straps is included in the $799 price. Frequent hikers and divers should go with the Alpine Loop and Ocean Band, respectively. For everybody else, I’d strongly recommend the Trail Loop.