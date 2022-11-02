China forces new 7-day COVID lockdown around major Apple iPhone factory

China’s quixotic “zero-COVID” quest continues as the Chinese Communist Party imposes yet another 7-day lockdown in the city where Foxconn’s main iPhone factory operates.

Brenda Goh and Yimou Lee for Reuters:

China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base. The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose “silent management” measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area. The curbs will last until Nov. 9, it said… Relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China have fuelled discontent among residents, hampered economic growth and taken a heavy psychological and financial toll on people and companies.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, let’s learn nothing and continue to disrupt everyone’s lives for what amounts to a case of the sniffles, if even that, in the average healthy person. Instead, as we all should have done from the start, how about smartly protecting those with multiple co-morbidities and the aged (the average age of a Foxconn worker is 23) who are most at risk? Duh. Oh, wait, this is the CCP, lol.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Smart companies have finally woken up and are working to diversify their supply chains away from, and reduce risky reliance on, CCP-controlled authoritarian China. – MacDailyNews, October 21, 2022

And, BTW, communism is a scam; a pyramid scheme that eventually fails after an unspeakable number of murders. (Of course, the relatively few Chinese who can access us via VPN already know that fact all too well. That’s why they’re using VPN to try to get a glimpse at the world outside.)

• Apple should have been diversifying production long ago to minimize risk, not to mention China’s human rights abuses, authoritarian censorship, and myriad other concerns, including “COVID” lockdowns. – MacDailyNews, June 1, 2022

• In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID. Duh.

COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.

At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is a hysterical self-defeating overreaction? – MacDailyNews, December 16, 2021

• It’s smart for both Apple and Foxconn to diversify assembly outside of China. There’s no sense having all of your eggs in one basket. — MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019

• The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

