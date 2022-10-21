Foxconn says production normal at Chinese iPhone plant despite CCP’s COVID-19 curbs

Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite the Chineses Communist Party’s latest tightening of COVID-19 restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant.

Reuters:

The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc’s iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories beginning on Wednesday, a notice posted on the factory’s official WeChat account showed. “Zhengzhou (plant) still maintains normal production and has little impact (from the situation),” Foxconn told Reuters. The new measures follow Zhengzhou’s latest outbreak recording a total of 196 cases since Oct. 8, and come as Foxconn’s factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models.

MacDailyNews Take: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Smart companies have finally woken up and are working to diversify their supply chains away from, and reduce risky reliance on, CCP-controlled authoritarian China.

