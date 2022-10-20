Apple to release iOS 16.1 on Monday with a bunch of new features

Apple’s newest update to its iPhone operating system, iOS 16.1, will be available on Monday, the company announced on Thursday.

iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.
iOS 16.1 will launch for iPhone users with an iPhone 8 or newer models, and it adds quite a few features that weren’t available when iOS 16 launched back in September.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

Here’s what’s coming.

• Access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch: iPhone users with iOS 16.1 will be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

• Clean energy iPhone charging: Apple says this will let users optimize charging for when cleaner energy sources are available, helping to decrease your iPhone’s carbon footprint.

• iCloud Shared Photo Library: This will allow you to invite up to five other people, or six in total, to a library where you can all add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.

• Live Activities for third-party apps: Once you update to iOS 16.1 your lock screen will feature Live Activities, which shows information from sports games, ride-sharing apps like Uber, or updates on a food delivery order.

• Support for Matter accessories in the Home App: iOS 16.1 will add support for new Matter accessories to the Home app, which lets users control smart home accessories.

MacDailyNews Note: We expect iOS 16.1 to begin rolling out to users right around around 10:00 a.m. PDT.

