Apple’s Federighi: Privacy and advertising can coexist

Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi said advertising and privacy can coexist as the company’s push to give users control of their privacy, which rolled out more than a year ago, continue to roil the online advertising market.

Tim Higgins for The Wall Street Journal:

[Federighi said Apple] was uncertain about the short-term ramifications of the new requirements it introduced last year that require third-party apps to seek user permission to track their digital footprints.

“We felt in the long term, that quality advertising and product privacy could coexist, there would be innovation, some of it from us, some of it from others,” Mr. Federighi said. “But that journey hadn’t started. It was what we wanted for ourselves and our friends and our family, we thought…people should have that level of control.” Many users have rejected those apps’ requests, leading to lost business across the digital-ad industry from Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook to Snap Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in February:

The online advertising market will have to adjust. People, for the most part, don’t want to be tracked by advertisers.

If advertisers want to reach prospective customers, the old way – that preserves user privacy – still works: You can find them by interest on sites that focus on specific topics. (Hint, hint.)

The fact that Apple’s giving people the choice to be tracked or not via App Tracking Transparency hurts Facebook et al. not only highlights the inherent flaw in the business model of these societal cancers, it makes us laugh. 🤣

Those who that rely more on targeted ads to generate revenue are the ones most negatively affected by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy framework. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2021

