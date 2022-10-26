Apple’s forthcoming M2 MacBook Pro models will sport very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM

Apple’s soon-to-be-released 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips equipped with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” according to a leaker with a proven record.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

[This is] according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst, who accurately revealed details about the Mac Studio and Studio Display before those products were announced.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s. On a speculative basis, it is possible that the next MacBook Pro models could be equipped with Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM for up to 33% increased memory bandwidth with up to 20% less power consumption. This would result in up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth for the M2 Pro and up to 600 GB/s for the M2 Max.