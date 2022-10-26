Amazon knocks $150 off Apple’s M2 MacBook Air in early Black Friday price war

Firing a salvo in an early Black Friday price war, Amazon offers customers savings of $150 on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. The completely redesigned MacBook Air is supercharged by the M2 chip, the all-new MacBook Air features even more performance and a new strikingly thin design, a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging.

Now available in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — Apple’s M2 MacBook Air normally starts at $1,199, but Amazon customers can get one starting at $1,049 in silver or space gray. The midnight and starlight models are $100 off.

Completely reimagined around M2, MacBook Air has a new design that is remarkably thin from every angle. With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure that feels incredibly solid and is built to last, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers an astonishing 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation. And with the power efficiency of M2, all of the capabilities of MacBook Air are built into a silent, fanless design.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in. MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

The new MacBook Air features a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. The result is a larger display with much thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate to view their content in vivid detail. At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 percent brighter than before. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colors, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

The M2 chip starts the next generation of Apple silicon for the Mac, taking the breakthrough performance, power efficiency, and capabilities of M1 even further. From multitasking to creating captivating images, MacBook Air with M2 is everything users could want in the world’s best-selling notebook.

• MacBook Air with M2 features a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster.

• With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.

• M2 also adds a next-generation media engine with a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so MacBook Air with M2 can play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.

• With M2, intensive workloads like editing complex timelines in Final Cut Pro are nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation,2 and up to 15x faster for customers who haven’t upgraded to Apple silicon.

• Applying filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop is up to 20 percent faster than before,2 and up to 5x faster for customers who haven’t yet upgraded to Apple silicon.

• And even with a larger display and increased performance, MacBook Air delivers the same great all-day battery life as before, with up to 18 hours of video playback.

MacDailyNews Take: Only with Apple Silicon can such a combination of performance and capabilities exist in such a thin, light, fanless notebook. Get ’em while they last via Amazon here.

