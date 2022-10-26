Apple TV+ earns record five Gotham Awards nominations for ‘Severance,’ ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Causeway’

Today Apple TV+ was recognized by the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards with Breakthrough Series nominations for the Humanitas Prize winner “Pachinko” and Emmy Award-nominated hit “Severance.” Apple stars earn top acting category nominations, including first-time nominations for Outstanding Supporting Performance for Brian Tyree Henry in the Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival selection “Causeway”; Outstanding Performance in a New Series for Britt Lower in “Severance”; and Outstanding Performance in a New Series for star Minha Kim.

These nominations mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the Gotham Awards following two wins in 2021 for Academy Award winner “CODA,” including Breakthrough Performer Emilia Jones and Outstanding Supporting Performance by Troy Kotsur, and are the latest in a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 280 wins and 1,184 award nominations and counting, in less than three years since its global launch.

The Gotham Awards honors visionary talent in front of and behind the camera, expands the audience for groundbreaking film and television and supports the year-round work of the not-for-profit The Gotham Film & Media Institute. The winners of the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, November 28.

Apple earned Gotham Award nominations for:

“Severance”

• Breakthrough Series — Long Format (Over 40 minutes)

• Outstanding Performance in a New Series — Britt Lower

“Pachinko”

• Breakthrough Series — Long Format (Over 40 minutes)

• Outstanding Performance in a New Series — Minha Kim

“Causeway”

• Outstanding Supporting Performance — Brian Tyree Henry

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

“Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh, who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

In “Causeway,” the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. It’s a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and retrains her memory, but when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service — a reckoning with her childhood. When Lynsey’s truck breaks down, she meets mechanic James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), and slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer’s debut feature — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

