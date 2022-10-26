M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ thriller ‘Servant’ returns for fourth – and final – season on January 13th

Apple TV+ today unveiled a chilling sneak peek into the epic conclusion of its acclaimed psychological thriller “Servant,” which is set to return for its fourth and final season on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Hailing from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” will debut with the first episode of its 10-episode fourth season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthron. “Servant” is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and 1,184 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: The rather glaring lack of awards for “Servant” speaks volumes, especially relative to Apple’s other highly-lauded fare, which is why, after renewing it for a forth season conspicuously without any mention at that time that this would be the final season, “Servant” is now unceremoniously canceled.

Apple has seen enough the series’ viewership data. “Servant” is bringing relatively few new eyeballs to the Apple TV+ service vs. hit series like “Severance,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind.” If “Servant” had performed better, there’d be a season five and beyond.

It’s likely the original deal was for a guaranteed four seasons in order to land the M. Night Shyamala name for the then-fledgling Apple TV+ service, which along with “See” (Jason Momoa) and “Dickinson” (Hailee Steinfeld) before it, is now being canceled.

