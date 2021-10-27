Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy feature had ‘modest impact’ on YouTube, Twitter revenue

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday that Apple Inc.’s ad-tracking changes have had a “modest impact on YouTube’s revenues.” Twitter echoed that description.

Mark Bergen for Bloomberg:

Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler continued to say that Apple’s move, banning default ad-tracking on iPhones, is part of a broader privacy push, suggesting Google’s ads business is able to handle them.

Reuters:

Twitter Inc on Tuesday reported its quarterly revenue grew 37% and avoided the brunt of Apple Inc privacy changes on advertising that hobbled its rivals, sending its shares up 3%.

The company said it saw a “modest” impact to ad revenue due to privacy changes Apple rolled out, which prevent advertisers from tracking users on their devices without their consent.

Investors had expected Twitter would be relatively shielded from being hurt by the changes, because most of its advertisers do not rely on highly targeted ads.

Twitter’s tech peers Snap and Facebook said the Apple changes hurt their ability to target and measure digital ads, citing the updates as the reason why the companies fell short of revenue expectations.