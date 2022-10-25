Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor is as reliable as ‘medical-grade device’ – study

As highlighted by MyHealthyApple on Twitter, a new study shows Apple Watch Series 6 can reliably detect states of reduced blood oxygen saturation with SpO2 below 90% when compared to a medical-grade pulse oximeter.

National Library of Medicine:

Commercial smartwatch with pulse oximeter detects short-time hypoxemia as well as standard medical-grade device: Validation study We investigated how a commercially available smartwatch that measures peripheral blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) can detect hypoxemia compared to a medical-grade pulse oximeter. Apple Watch Series 6 can reliably detect states of reduced blood oxygen saturation with SpO2 below 90% when compared to a medical-grade pulse oximeter. The technology used in this smartwatch is sufficiently advanced for the indicative measurement of SpO2 outside the clinic.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s only one maker of true smartwatches.

Apple Watch’s revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature will become even more valuable with time, as research studies discover new ways to utilize it for health and wellness. – MacDailyNews, September 17, 2020

