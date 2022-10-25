Apple’s iMessage down for thousands of users

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Apple’s iMessage service was down for thousands of users on Tuesday.

Reuters:

More than 11,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app. Earlier today, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META.O) WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple’s System Status page, the issue that occurred on Tuesday between 11:48 AM – 12:15 PM EDT during which some users were affected has been resolved.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.