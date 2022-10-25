Are Apple’s Screen Time reports useful?

With Screen Time, you can access real-time reports showing how much time you spend on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod touch. You can also set limits for what you want to manage. Screen Time lets you know how much time you and your kids spend on apps, websites, and more. This way, you can make more informed decisions about how you use your devices, and set limits if you’d like to.

Justin Pot for The Wall Street Journal:

Apple says it launched Screen Time in 2019 to help people forge a better relationship with their devices. Your phone tracks how much time you spend tapping away, further divided by how much time you used other specific apps and sites. And each Sunday morning, by default, you receive a push-notification pointing you to a detailed report of what you did with your phone over the last week.

You can use this data to set yourself soft limits with any given app or category of app. Want to spend less than 4 hours a day on Twitter? A noble goal! Try setting your time allowance for the app to 2 hours. Once you’ve racked up 120 Twitter minutes, you’ll be sent a prompt saying you’ve hit your “Time Limit.” You can take the cue to put your phone down, snooze the notification for 15 more minutes or recklessly dismiss it for the rest of the day.

Advocates of Apple’s Screen Time insist it provides crucial information about your habits that can help you change them… A common complaint about the weekly Screen Time report is that checking it inspires little but anxiety. Breetel Graves, 34, a support engineer in Canaan, Conn., with two children, says social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram offer what she sees as necessary downtime in her chaotic life. The amount of time she spends “zoning out” with diverting posts already provokes guilt, she said, and getting a weekly report via an invasive push notification only makes her feel lousier. “I spend enough time shame-spiraling about it all on my own,” she said.