Get ready: macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 are coming today

Apple is expected to release a full slate of operating systems today, Monday, October 24th, including macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 to power compatible Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TV models.

Apple usually begins rolling out major operating system updates right around 10am PDT which translates to these times around the globe:

• Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. October 25

• Athens: 8:00 p.m.

• Auckland: 5:00 a.m. October 25

• Beijing: 1:00 a.m. October 25

• Berlin: 7:00 p.m.

• Brisbane: 3:00 AM October 25

• Cairo: 7:00 p.m.

• Calgary: 11:00 a.m.

• Cape Town: 7:00 p.m.

• Chicago: 12:00 p.m.

• Denver: 11:00 a.m.

• Dubai: 9:00 p.m.

• Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m. October 25

• Honolulu: 7:00 a.m.

• Houston: 12:00 p.m.

• Kyiv: 8:00 p.m.

• Lagos: 6:00 p.m.

• London: 6:00 p.m.

• Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m.

• Melbourne: 3:00 a.m. October 25

• Mexico City: 12:00 p.m.

• Moscow: 8:00 p.m.

• Mumbai: 10:30 p.m.

• New York: 1:00 p.m.

• Paris: 7:00 p.m.

• Perth: 1:00 a.m. October 25

• Phoenix: 10:00 a.m.

• Sao Paulo: 2:00 p.m.

• Singapore: 1:00 a.m. October 25

• Sydney: 3:00 a.m. October 25

• Tel Aviv: 8:00 p.m.

• Toronto: 1:00 p.m.

• Vancouver: 10:00 a.m.

MacDailyNews Note: The macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 are likely to be staggered based on server loads, so the releases may not be available to you right at the release time.

Patience, Padawans.

