Get ready: macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 are coming today

Apple is expected to release a full slate of operating systems today, Monday, October 24th, including macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 to power compatible Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TV models.
Apple usually begins rolling out major operating system updates right around 10am PDT which translates to these times around the globe:
• Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. October 25
• Athens: 8:00 p.m.
• Auckland: 5:00 a.m. October 25
• Beijing: 1:00 a.m. October 25
• Berlin: 7:00 p.m.
• Brisbane: 3:00 AM October 25
• Cairo: 7:00 p.m.
• Calgary: 11:00 a.m.
• Cape Town: 7:00 p.m.
• Chicago: 12:00 p.m.
• Denver: 11:00 a.m.
• Dubai: 9:00 p.m.
• Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m. October 25
• Honolulu: 7:00 a.m.
• Houston: 12:00 p.m.
• Kyiv: 8:00 p.m.
• Lagos: 6:00 p.m.
• London: 6:00 p.m.
• Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m.
• Melbourne: 3:00 a.m. October 25
• Mexico City: 12:00 p.m.
• Moscow: 8:00 p.m.
• Mumbai: 10:30 p.m.
• New York: 1:00 p.m.
• Paris: 7:00 p.m.
• Perth: 1:00 a.m. October 25
• Phoenix: 10:00 a.m.
• Sao Paulo: 2:00 p.m.
• Singapore: 1:00 a.m. October 25
• Sydney: 3:00 a.m. October 25
• Tel Aviv: 8:00 p.m.
• Toronto: 1:00 p.m.
• Vancouver: 10:00 a.m.
MacDailyNews Note: The macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 are likely to be staggered based on server loads, so the releases may not be available to you right at the release time.
Patience, Padawans.
That’s fine with staggered time. I’ll wait a few weeks for new MacOS and iPadOS.
Nope. Not upgrading to Ventura until they fix System Preferences. If they don’t, who knows? Though I absolutely love my Mac Studio, Apple’s current crop of software engineers, be it for Mac OS or iOS are so scatalogical in their choices, and so backward thinking – sheesh. This is the crap we used to accuse Microsoft of doing. At this point these devices are mere appliances to most users, like a blender or microwave; but for those of us that know better, Ventura, merely by virtue of its system prefs, is a disgrace. Pretty tired of basic, established functionality changing rather dramatically from year to year – that is utterly cr*p UI design, and in the 21st century, UX design as well.
At this point, as a very longtime Mac diehard, if someone creates an alternative to modern Mac OS and iOS, I’m on board. And it has to be legitimate, please not yet another Linux distro for nerds only, though I have nothing against the nerds, at least they/we are trying.
Actual use of these tools for productivity is the actual litmus test – not emoji, or ease of Insta – but rather, the people that create the foundation for which these things, like Insta, exist in the first place. Modern Apple seems to be tone deaf to that point now, and it lends credence to my notion that modern SV are pretty much just surfing on the backs of all of the hard work of those that came before them – they do not, in actual fact, ‘create’, anything. Looking at something as revolutionary as NeXT today – these kids are pretty sad by comparison, and could not hope to achieve such heights. Modern Apple is the maintenance of a status quo that is almost guaranteed to print money, and I don’t know what they expected differently putting Tim in charge, regardless of Steve’s personal feelings. Steve was not always on point, for evidence, see The Cube.
Would anyone like to step up to this challenge? There are a lot of us that still loathe the Microsoft/Google paradigm, if someone would just have the vision to build it.