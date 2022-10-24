Apple’s forthcoming Mac Pro will offer ‘Extreme’ power

Apple’s first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will finally appear in 2023, with internal testing already reportedly in progress. The new top-of-the-line Mac Pro will offer “Extreme” power.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
That new high-end machine will include chip options that are at least twice or four times as powerful as the M2 Max. Let’s call those chips the M2 Ultra and the M2 Extreme. My belief is that the Mac Pro will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores—along with up to 256 gigabytes of memory.
In fact, I can share one configuration of the Mac Pro in active testing within Apple: 24 CPU cores (16 performance and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192 gigabytes of memory. That particular machine is running macOS Ventura 13.3. Ventura 13.0, the first version of the new macOS, is launching Monday.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully to be released next spring? WWDC 2023, at the very latest.
8 Comments
It’s been a year and a half since an iMac announcement. The large screen iMac was unceremoniously abandoned at that time. Hopefully we’ll see an updated iMac soon.
Here’s hoping with Apple’s own powerful silicon, they will FINALLY, make a Pro computer TWICE as powerful as anything in the PC world…
Twice as powerful is extremely unlikely. If you pair the current top of the line, over clockable, CPUs from Intel and AMD with the very top of the line graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, that is a very, very high bar. The only real negative of those combinations is their extreme power draw with some cases drawing as much as 700 Watts when maxed out.
Could the rumored M2 Extreme rival those best Intel/AMD/Nvidia combinations? Possibly, and the maximum version of the rumored M2 Extreme could likely do so with a LOT less of a power draw making it a viable alternative for some multi system compute situations.
Maybe this is why they waiting so long to show the Pro—longer than the theee years promised: because it wasn’t fast enough compared to competitors.
What’s more powerful than a PC for vertical applications? A workstation. The Mac Pro is the new Silicon Graphics and Sun Micro. And priced accordingly.
M2 Mac mini and M2 iMac would be two great additions before Holidays. M1 Mac mini continues in lineup at discounted price (like M1 MacBook Air). The dark Intel Mac mini may also continue a while longer for customers with legacy needs. I don’t think there will be any M2 Pro/Max Macs until 2023. If Mac Pro is far enough along in testing, Apple should announce it at (or before) the two-year point of Apple Silicon transition. That’s Nov. 10th, back in 2020 when the first M1 Macs were introduced. Previous Mac Pro (and iMac Pro) models got introduced many months before actual release date.
Apple will be careful to not fall into the Osborne Effect. Apple is unlikely to introduce M2 powered iMacs or Mac Pros months before they will ship. Weeks or even a month are possible, but several months are extremely unlikely.
Not consumer iMacs, but the last two Mac Pro models (and iMac Pro which was a substitute Mac Pro) were announced at WWDC (in June) of their respective years and released between October and December. The last Mac Pro was more than 6 months between introduction and release. So, it’s normal for Mac Pro.