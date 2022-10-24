Apple’s forthcoming Mac Pro will offer ‘Extreme’ power

Apple’s first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will finally appear in 2023, with internal testing already reportedly in progress. The new top-of-the-line Mac Pro will offer “Extreme” power.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

That new high-end machine will include chip options that are at least twice or four times as powerful as the M2 Max. Let’s call those chips the M2 Ultra and the M2 Extreme. My belief is that the Mac Pro will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores—along with up to 256 gigabytes of memory. In fact, I can share one configuration of the Mac Pro in active testing within Apple: 24 CPU cores (16 performance and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192 gigabytes of memory. That particular machine is running macOS Ventura 13.3. Ventura 13.0, the first version of the new macOS, is launching Monday.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully to be released next spring? WWDC 2023, at the very latest.

