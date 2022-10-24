Apple releases tvOS 16.1

Apple on Monday released tvOS 16.1 which introduces a completely redesigned Siri experience, brings Shared Photo Library to the biggest screen in the home, and lets you work out and meditate with Apple Fitness+ with iPhone.

What’s new in tvOS 16.1:

Siri

• All-new design for Siri makes it even easier to find movies and shows to watch, play the latest music, discover new apps, get sports scores, and more.

• Say “Hey Siri” to enjoy hands-free control when wearing AirPods that are connected to your Apple TV.

Photos

• Shared Photo Library support lets you see your favorite moments from the entire family.

• Create a Shared Photo Library on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then select Shared Library in the Photos app.

Apple Fitness+

• Work out and meditate with Apple Fitness+ on Apple TV — now all you need is iPhone to receive onscreen coaching, timers, and trainer callouts while also tracking your estimated Move ring progress.

Home hub

• Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is now supported, enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Seems copacetic on our Apple TV 4K units after the update!

