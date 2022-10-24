Apple releases watchOS 9.1

Apple on Monday released watchOS 9.1 which includes improvements for your Apple Watch and brings new features and enhanced experiences to the world’s leading wearable operating system.

What’s new in watchOS 9.1:

• Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

• Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

• Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

• Voice feedback of average pace during Outdoor Run may be incorrect

• Chance of rain estimates shown in Weather app may not match estimates on iPhone in current location

• Hourly weather complication may label times as AM during PM hours

• Time duration displayed during Strength Training Workout may not advance for some users

• VoiceOver may not announce app name prior to reading notification when receiving multiple notifications

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Have patience on this one, it can take awhile to download and update.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.