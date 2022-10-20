Apple said to launch foldable iPad in 2024

Apple has been experimenting with foldable displays for some time now and will likely launch an iPad with a folding screen in 2024, analyst firm CCS Insight says.

Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

This is contrary to other smartphone makers like Samsung which have launched foldable smartphones rather than tablets.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview.

The analyst said that a foldable iPhone would likely need to cost around $2,500. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max with the largest storage, which is the most expensive model currently, costs around $1,599.

Earlier this year, market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants said Apple is unlikely to enter the foldable smartphone market until 2025 at the earliest. However, the company said that Apple is exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20 inches in size. That could be focused on a new foldable notebook product, the market research company said.