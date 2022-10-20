Apple said to launch foldable iPad in 2024

Apple has been experimenting with foldable displays for some time now and will likely launch an iPad with a folding screen in 2024, analyst firm CCS Insight says.
This is contrary to other smartphone makers like Samsung which have launched foldable smartphones rather than tablets.
“Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview.
The analyst said that a foldable iPhone would likely need to cost around $2,500. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max with the largest storage, which is the most expensive model currently, costs around $1,599.
Earlier this year, market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants said Apple is unlikely to enter the foldable smartphone market until 2025 at the earliest. However, the company said that Apple is exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20 inches in size. That could be focused on a new foldable notebook product, the market research company said.
MacDailyNews Take: Foldable displays make far more sense for tablets than for smartphones.
“Too thick when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue. – MacDailyNews, February 17, 2020
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
1 Comment
come on… enough BS rumors.
Too much shit was rumored in the last few days until apple re-revealed basically the same products from previous years