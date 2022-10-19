Apple TV HD is dead

During Apple’s press release extravaganza on Tuesday revealing the new completely redesigned iPad (10th gen.), the supercharged M2 iPad Pro, and the powerful A15 Bionic- powered thrid-generation Apple TV 4K, the venerable Apple TV HD bit the proverbial dust at the ripe old age of seven, a veritable eon in tech time.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

The Apple TV HD debuted in 2015, and it was the first Apple TV to run tvOS, with its own App Store. Up until its discontinuation this week, it included a now-aging A8 chip (the one from the iPhone 6). By contrast, the new Apple TV 4K has the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13; it’s dramatically faster. The 2015 model was also the first to introduce Apple’s controversial touch-based remote, which was radically redesigned in response to user feedback in recent years.

MacDailyNews Note: This mess (left) became this much less of a mess:



At present, you can’t even find the Apple TV HD in Apple’s refurbished store, so this appears to mark the end-of-life for the non-4K Apple TV. It’s not too surprising, though; 4K TVs have been a hit. More than half of United States households had a 4K TV as of last summer, and the percentage has been growing substantially year over year.

MacDailyNews Take: The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote (Wi-Fi, 64GB) and the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote (Wi-Fi + Ethernet, 128GB) cost just $129 and $149, respectively, and offer a far superior product that’s significantly more powerful and “thinner,” too; not as tall: Apple TD HD was 1.4 inches (36 mm) (h) X 3.9 inches (99 mm) (w) X 3.9 inches (99 mm) (d) vs. Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) at 1.2 inches (30 mm) (h) x 3.66 inches (93 mm) (w) x 3.66 inches (93 mm) (d). Apple TV HD weighed 15 oz (430 g).

The new Apple TV 4K is svelte: 7.3 oz (210 g) (Wi-Fi model), 7.5 oz (210 g) (Wi-Fi + Ethernet model).

