Original Apple iPhone in factory-sealed box sells for more than $39,000

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone launched in the U.S. in June 2007 in two storage sizes: a 4GB model for $499 and an 8GB model for $599. We got the 8GB models. But, we opened the boxes and used those iPhones (heavily). We still have them and each of their boxes (they’re not for sale). On Sunday, an auction house in Louisiana sold an original Apple iPhone (8GB) in factory-sealed box for $39,339.60.

Alyssa Lukpat for The Wall Street Journal:

LCG Auctions, a Louisiana-based auction house, sold an unopened 2007 iPhone on Sunday, according to the auction house. They didn’t name the buyer, but said he lived in Australia.

The nearly half-inch thick iPhone, which was still in the original factory-sealed box, was virtually flawless, according to the auction house.

“Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example,” LCG Auctions said.

Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions, said Tuesday that he believed $39,339.60 was a record price for a first-edition iPhone. He said the seller, an American man, decided to put the iPhone on the market after seeing that another first-edition iPhone sold for $35,000 at an auction in August.

The iPhone sold by LCG Auctions had 8 gigabytes of storage, which is enough to keep about 4,000 pictures.