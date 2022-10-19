Apple’s new 10th generation iPad vs. iPad Air

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new iPad with an all-screen design, finally banishing the antiquated Home button from iPad. The new iPad features a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Users in the market for a full-sized 10.9-inch non-Pro iPad now have a choice between this and the iPad Air which debuted in March.

Updated cameras in the new iPad include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. iPad also comtinues support for Apple Pencil (1st generation).

Both the 10th generation iPad and the 5th generation iPad Air offer 10.9-inch Liquid Retina displays with True Tone, a 12MP Wide rear camera, USB-C connectors, Smart Connector, 5G capability, Touch ID, storage up to 256GB, Nano-SIM and eSIM capability, and very similar physical sizes and weights.

The main differences between Apple’s 10th generation iPad compares to the 5th generation iPad Air:

• Chip

– iPad: A14 Bionic chip (6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)

– iPad Air: M1 chip (8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM; Media Engine: Hardware-accelerated H.264 and HEVC, Video decode engine, Video encode engine)

• Apple Pencil Compatibility

– iPad: Apple Pencil (1st generation) using USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter

– iPad Air: Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

• Display

– iPad: sRGB

– iPad Air: Wide color display (P3), Fully laminated, Antireflective coating

• Front Camera

– iPad: Landscape Ultra Wide camera

– iPad Air: 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

• Colors

– iPad: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow

– iPad Air: Space Gray, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlight

• Price

– iPad:

– Wi-Fi, 64GB: $449

– Wi-Fi, 256GB: $599

– Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB: $599

– Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB: $749

– iPad Air:

– Wi-Fi, 64GB: $599

– Wi-Fi, 256GB: $749

– Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB: $749

– Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB: $899

MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, what you’re paying more for with iPad Air is a better display, better Apple Pencil support (sans dongle), and a vastly more powerful processor, the M1 vs. the A14 Bionic (certainly a very capable SoC, but not in the M1’s class).

