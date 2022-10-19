Major Apple supplier TSMC mulls Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Major Apple supplier and chip manufacturer TSMC is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

Citing unnamed sources, the Journal reported that Japan’s government has signaled it would welcome the Apple supplier to build beyond its initial manufacturing plant in the country, though no decisions have yet been made. The factory currently under construction in Japan is meant to focus on less-advanced chips used in automobiles, for example, but additional capacity could focus on more-advanced technology, the Journal reported. TSMC isn’t the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China. Apple said some of the new iPhone 14 would be manufactured by Foxconn in India. Foxconn, which has a large presence in China, also moved some Apple product assembly to Vietnam, Reuters reported in 2020.

MacDailyNews Take: Diversify, diversify, diversify – especially away from CCP-controlled China.

Apple cannot divest their dependence on China quickly enough (because they started years too late). – MacDailyNews. August 17, 2022

Former U.S. President Richard Nixon, who opened relations with China in the early 1970’s, just before his death in 1994 remarked on China: We may have created a Frankenstein.

