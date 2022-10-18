Apple Store goes offline as Tim Cook teases: ‘Take note’

Apple Store Online is offline, which often happens ahead of new products appearing. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also tweeted a tease with the tagline “Take Note.”

Tim Cook via Twitter:

The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote

MacDailyNews Take: New products incoming!

Someone call 9-1-1. The suspense is killing us! — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) October 18, 2022

