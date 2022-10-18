Apple Store goes offline as Tim Cook teases: ‘Take note’

Apple Store Online is offline, which often happens ahead of new products appearing. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also tweeted a tease with the tagline “Take Note.”
The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote
The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/msmJg865tr
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 18, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: New products incoming!
Someone call 9-1-1. The suspense is killing us!
— MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) October 18, 2022
4 Comments
Mark Gurman called it…..
Hawt Damn!
Lets go!
Order already placed for the 10th generation iPad, 12MP wide angle landscape camera was the clincher. Oddly, it doesn’t appear the updated iPad Pro got this feature.