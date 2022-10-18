Apple Store goes offline as Tim Cook teases: ‘Take note’

4 Comments

Apple Store Online is offline, which often happens ahead of new products appearing. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also tweeted a tease with the tagline “Take Note.”

Apple Store offline
Apple Store offline

Tim Cook via Twitter:

The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote

MacDailyNews Take: New products incoming!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

4 Comments

  4. Order already placed for the 10th generation iPad, 12MP wide angle landscape camera was the clincher. Oddly, it doesn’t appear the updated iPad Pro got this feature.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: