Apple Music lends prestige to new Mercedes-Benz music system

Apple today announced that Apple Music’s highly acclaimed Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos is now available as a native experience in Mercedes-Benz vehicles for the first time, delivering the prestige of the very best music experience to Mercedes-Benz driver worldwide.

Stephen Williams for AutoBlog:

Not often does Apple offer its name to products or technologies that emerge from beyond the walls of Fortress Cupertino. Could a partnership with Mercedes-Benz signal the start of something new? Mercedes’ new audio system unveiled this past weekend centers on the integration of Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos surround — a music enhancement generally heard in headphone-listening environments — in selected (and optional) Burmester audio systems. Plans are to offer the components initially in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the S-Class as well as the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. No prices for the options were announced. Also partnering in the project is the Universal Music Group, one of the world’s leading music publishers. According to Mercedes, the Dolby tech “empowers musicians and audio engineers to place discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field, which goes beyond the capabilities of standard stereo productions. The system adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision in the studio.” We would expect no less from 31 speakers in a Maybach, powered by a pair of amps churning out 1,750 watts.

MacDailyNews Take: Without Apple, Spatial Music would be just another oddity. With Apple, we have new music releases in Spatial Audio and thousands of artists going back their masters to mix Spatial Audio releases.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos music tracks using any headphones. When you listen with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos music plays back automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings > Music > Audio and set Dolby Atmos to Always On. You can also hear Dolby Atmos music using the built‑in speakers on a compatible iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or iMac, or by connecting your Apple TV 4K to one of the following: HomePod speakers set up as the default speakers, a Dolby Atmos-compatible sound bar, a Dolby Atmos-enabled AV receiver, or a television that supports Dolby Atmos audio. For the full list of compatible devices, please see https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212182.

Note: Dolby Atmos is not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan.

