Meta’s Zuckerberg takes aim at Apple’s iMessage new ad

Facebook- and Instagram-partent Meta is targeting Apple’s iMessage in a new advertisement touting Meta’s WhatsApp’s end-to-end SMS encryption.

:

On Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of an ad in New York’s Penn Station that suggests Meta’s WhatsApp is more secure and private than Apple’s messaging system and traditional text messages. “WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg posted on Instagram.

Both WhatsApp and iMessage are encrypted. But, messages and device backups on either service might be stored in a way that the company can access them. SMS messages are stored by wireless cellular carriers. Apple’s iMessage is available for iPhones, Macs and iPads. Users who text regularly with Android users say that “green bubbles,” as SMS messages appear on iPhones, is an inferior texting experience.

MacDailyNews Take: Dude tramples all over his hapless users’ privacy on a daily basis and then expects sane people to give a rat’s ass about his company’s wares? Pfft. If you have to securely communicate with some poor soul who’s hamstrung themselves with porous Android, use Signal, not Zuckerware.

Signal is an independent nonprofit that’s not tied to any major tech companies and can never be acquired by one.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.