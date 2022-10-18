Apple flexes its muscles with a slew of new products for the holidays – analyst

Apple unveiled a slew of new products ahead of next week’s earnings report (October 27th) and the upcoming holiday shopping season, including new iPad Pro models, a new entry-level iPad, and new Apple TV 4K models.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that for the company to be releasing these products right now, “in this backdrop of supply chain and production issues across Asia, is a further flexing of their muscles and shows Apple’s unique ability to get products out in this market.” “I feel like the headline is really around M2 chip, because within Apple’s loyal install base, this is a next gen iPad Pro that is unique to anything else in the market,” Ives said. “I think that’s really the distinguishing characteristic that could, even in a tougher macro, put fuel into an iPad upgrade cycle as we go into 2023.” It isn’t a surprise that Apple announced these new products when it did. According to Ives, the holiday season, which is right around the corner, is better known as the “Super Bowl” season for Apple, and consumers are gearing up to put together their holiday wish lists… Ives said, Apple has a “unique ability to navigate tougher macroeconomic conditions because of their almost 2 billion iOS devices world wide,” with many users upgrading those devices as new ones come out. “It’s so important for Apple to continue to introduce new products, because it fuels the ability of the consumer base to continue to look for upgrades.”

MacDailyNews Take: Fresh, new Apple products abound and, thanks to the most recession-resistant customers on the planet (the natural demographic result when you refuse to ship junk), the company is set up far, far better than any of its so-called competitors for the 2022 holiday shopping season!

There’s always a large junk part of the market. We’re not in the junk business. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 12, 2013

There’s some stuff in our industry that we wouldn’t be proud to ship; that we wouldn’t be proud to recommend to our family and friends. And, we can’t do it; we just can’t ship junk. – Steve Jobs, August 7, 2007

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]