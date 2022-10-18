Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus model

Apple is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company’s supply chain.
Danielle DiMartino Booth for The Information:
Apple cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus 2weeks after its debut. Apple has told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components while its team reevaluates demand.
MacDailyNews Take: Simply fine tuning the mix. Happens every single year.
When you’re considering spending $899, you might as well go Pro. Great news for Apple’s iPhone ASP.
Also, as predicted:
Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones. – MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022
Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022
Ok folks….as the stock dips on this news……great time for a swing trade…..
More importantly———— iPhone 14 Plus is not the standout….!!
For the money, everybody is going with the 14 PRO models….better buy, better specs, and given trade ins, sales, cellular company deals it is a no brainer for a tiny amount more…….!!!….
Most important– the PRO models will drive the ARPU and ARP higher.!!
Apple earnings will be a BLOWOUT to the upside….!!$$$
Ok bring on the haters…….3…..2…….1………………
Gee Bill, while I agree with all your points, don’t you think you’re a bit over-excited about this subject? 😐 😉
Not surprised….
Many wanted an iPhone 14 Mini Pro.
You meant iPhone Mini? There has never been and should never be a Mini Pro, which is an oxymoron. If you wanted pro features in a small phone, it would be by far the most expensive phone in the lineup because miniaturization is costly. It would also be ugly since a top class camera array would stick out badly on a small phone.
You have a point though. Apple needs an inexpensive small phone. While it’s kind of Apple to extend production runs for old cheap hardware, it’s not covering all ends of the market. It assumes that the rehashed iPhone 6 (updated several times and now renamed the SE) is good enough for people who want a small phone.
Small, Medium, and Large versions would be simpler for everyone, and probably more profitable for Apple too. The small ones should remain small and inexpensive by virtue of eschewing the 4-camera arrays and facial recognition, etc; the large ones can be the flagships with all the latest doodads. Surprising Apple can’t figure this out for the portables.
The Mac team, when they are allowed to release new products, has a better approach. You can get aging Minis, new Studios, and 3+ year old Mac Pros. 3 sizes, makes sense even if the pricing has become punishing. So will Apple offer displays in 3 sizes again? At the moment we have Medium and Large But Outrageous: 27″ Studio Display and 32″ Pro Display XDR. Mac Mini buyers might like a small 24″ display priced reasonably. Nah, that probably makes too much sense. Timmy would rather sell watchbands and subscriptions.