Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus model

Apple is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company’s supply chain.

Danielle DiMartino Booth for The Information:

Apple cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus 2weeks after its debut. Apple has told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components while its team reevaluates demand.

MacDailyNews Take: Simply fine tuning the mix. Happens every single year.

When you’re considering spending $899, you might as well go Pro. Great news for Apple’s iPhone ASP.

Also, as predicted:

Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones. – MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

