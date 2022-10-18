New 10th generation iPad requires a $9 dongle to use the Apple Pencil

Apple today introduced the new iPad with a USB-C port instead of the previous models’ Lighting port, an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple Pencil (1st generation) has a lightning port, but it is compatible with the new iPad via a new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter (yes, it’s a dongle) that’s required for pairing and charging. The new dongle is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99. For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $9.

Your Apple Pencil plugs into one end of the adapter and the USB-C Charge Cable from your iPad plugs into the other.

The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go.

With iPadOS 16 and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation), iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a dongle. 😉

Hopefully, after Apple sells the rest of the Apple Pencil (1st generation) units that they obviously have in inventory, the 11th generation of the entry-level iPad will be compatible with Apple Pencil 2 which attaches magnetically to iPads (currently the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini) for automatic charging and pairing, no dongle required.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.